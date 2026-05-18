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USMNT star Haji Wright the subject of ‘big bid’ transfer prediction as doubts raised over whether American can be a 15-goal Premier League striker for Coventry
Wright's record at Coventry: Goals and games
Wright has enjoyed three productive seasons in English football on the back of becoming Coventry’s record signing in 2023. He has not yet reached the 20-goal mark across a single campaign, but has got close and found the target on 49 occasions in total for the Sky Blues across 124 appearances.
He posted a personal-best return of 17 efforts in the Championship as Coventry surged to the second tier title, allowing a 25-year absence from the top-flight to be brought to a close - with wild title-winning celebrations being enjoyed at the CBS Arena.
Wright has been the subject of transfer speculation in the past, with the 28-year-old Los Angeles native - who is hoping to grace a home World Cup with the USMNT in 2026 - considered to be ready for a shot at the Premier League.
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Is Wright ready to be a Premier League striker?
Pressed on whether those opportunities will come with Coventry or if the right offer could see a sale sanctioned, former Sky Blues striker Morrison - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Freebets.com - said: “That's a difficult one. It's a difficult one with Haji Wright because I think he's a threat and he causes problems and I think he's a good player, but I watch him sometimes and I think when you go higher up, you're not going to get all these chances. So what else do you have to bring to that front line?
“I think Frank will try to strengthen in the front line. I think they might keep him, but he won't be the main striker. I think they'll go and spend, and that's what you need. You need a Premier League striker who's going to get you between 10 to 15 goals that will keep you up there. Do I think Haji Wright can do that in the Premier League? I'm not quite sure.
“West Ham were interested in Haji Wright, so there's a player in there, for sure. But I think consistently, he needs to do it over a regular basis. And that's the only question mark I have on Haji Wright.
“But I don't think they'll move him on in the summer, unless they get a big bid for him and that can make them do a bit of business elsewhere. I think he'll still be at Coventry next season.”
Could USMNT star be shifted onto the left wing?
Wright may not need to lead the line for Coventry and pose their greatest goal threat, with his versatility meaning that Lampard could nudge the American forward out to the flanks - allowing a more proven No.9 to be drafted in.
Quizzed on that tactical tweak, Morrison added: “Yeah, he can do that. So he can play on the left. But the thing is, on the left at the moment, they've got a player who I really like, who I think will do well in the Premier League, in young [Ephron] Mason-Clark, who they got from Peterborough. He's been outstanding in the Championship. And towards the end of the season, he took his game to a whole new level.
“There's loads of players who will go in the Premier League and do well, but him and [Tatsuhiro] Sakamoto on either side, I think are two outstanding players that will flourish in the Premier League because they're positive, they want to take on their full-backs, they do their hard work tracking back.
“They're two players, when I'm looking at them for Coventry in the Premier League, that I think will do well. There'll be a lot of full-backs worried about what those two can bring to the table. They're my tips to go and have good seasons next year.”
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Coventry ready to spend in summer transfer window
Competition for places could end up working against Wright, with the promise of more new arrivals to come as Coventry put the funds earned from Premier League promotion to good use.
He has offered enough to suggest that he is deserving of an opportunity to prove his worth among England’s elite, but every player has a price and the World Cup will present him with the grandest of shop windows in which to showcase his wares and catch the eye of potential suitors.