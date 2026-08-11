Fantasy Premier League expert warns managers of classic Gameweek 1 blunders as new season kicks off

Dr Max Doshay, a clinical psychologist, explained the complex psychological drivers behind Fantasy Premier League decision-making. He noted that managers often overemphasise a single quiet gameweek and quickly downplay the logical reasoning that originally led them to their pick.

"Our brains are wired to seek certainty once a decision is made, even small amounts of new information get perceived as far more relevant than they actually are, so managers overemphasise a single quiet gameweek and downplay the reasoning that led them to their pick in the first place," he explained.

"Anxiety, uncertainty and fear of missing out are the real drivers of impulsive transfers. Seeing other managers make a different call, or reading one headline creates urgency. People mistake the short-term relief of 'doing something' for an actual improvement in decision quality.

"People judge whether a decision was good or bad by how it turned out, not by the logic used to make it, this is known as ‘outcome bias’. A strong captaincy pick can still blank in Gameweek 1 purely because football is random. The quality of a decision should be measured over many weeks, not one scoreline.

"People feel the pain of losing points far more intensely than the pleasure of gaining them. That's why one bad captaincy result sticks in a manager's memory far longer than three good ones and why it so often triggers an overreaction."