Erik ten Hag warned Jadon Sancho reconciliation could 'blow up in his face' as Man Utd legend also insists proposed Marcus Rashford sale would be a 'huge mistake'
Erik ten Hag has been warned that reconciliation with Jadon Sancho could "blow up in his face" and urged to keep Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.
- Sancho set for a fresh lease of life in Manchester
- Has put aside his differences with Ten Hag
- Geared up to star alongside Rashford in the new season