Why Man Utd are ready to slash their valuation of Marcus Rashford & sell England attacker - explained

(C)GettyImagesPeter McVitieWhy Man Utd are ready to slash their valuation of Marcus Rashford & sell England attacker - explainedManchester UnitedMarcus RashfordTransfersPremier LeagueManchester United are prepared to lower their asking price for Marcus Rashford as they look to offload the England international.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUnited hope to sell Rashford in summerStar's relationship with Ten Hag broke downPSG interested in England internationalArticle continues below