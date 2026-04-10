Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea suspension stands as Liam Rosenior rules out return against Man City despite 'peace' talks and midfielder's apology

Chelsea boss has confirmed that Fernandez will serve the remainder of his two-match suspension this weekend. The World Cup winner was disciplined after an interview surfaced in which he expressed a desire to live in the Spanish capital, a move widely interpreted as flirting with a move to Real Madrid.

The midfielder has already missed the Blues' 7-0 thrashing of Port Vale while serving the first game of his ban. Despite the high stakes of the upcoming fixture at Stamford Bridge, Rosenior is sticking to his guns regarding club discipline and the values he expects his squad to uphold during a crucial period of the season.