Chelsea told they must 'take a stand' with Enzo Fernandez 'mess' after midfielder's flirtatious Real Madrid comments

Speaking to Paddy Power, Cole warned that the repeated nature of such incidents could undermine the club’s authority. He suggested that Chelsea have reached a point where they must take a clear stance on the midfielder’s behaviour.

"It’s a difficult one, it’s not so much the punishment’s right, it’s the fact that it’s the second time this has happened now [with Fernandez]," Cole said. "The club has got to take a stand.

"For players like Enzo, this wasn’t the Chelsea he was sold at the start when he joined. I don’t think it’s right coming out and saying you’d leave the club, but I do understand his frustration. Then you get to the question of whether the punishment is right. The rubber is going to hit the road at some point where if he does want to leave, he’s going to have to put a transfer request in."