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Chelsea told they must 'take a stand' with Enzo Fernandez 'mess' after midfielder's flirtatious Real Madrid comments
Cole raises concerns over recurring Fernandez issue
Chelsea are facing fresh scrutiny after Fernandez publicly expressed admiration for life in Madrid, comments that intensified speculation about a possible move to the Bernabeu. The remarks triggered internal disciplinary action, with head coach Liam Rosenior handing the Argentine midfielder a suspension for two matches, including this weekend's meeting with Manchester City. The situation has drawn criticism from former Chelsea winger Cole, who believes the club must address what he described as a growing pattern of instability.
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Cole questions how the situation has been handled
Speaking to Paddy Power, Cole warned that the repeated nature of such incidents could undermine the club’s authority. He suggested that Chelsea have reached a point where they must take a clear stance on the midfielder’s behaviour.
"It’s a difficult one, it’s not so much the punishment’s right, it’s the fact that it’s the second time this has happened now [with Fernandez]," Cole said. "The club has got to take a stand.
"For players like Enzo, this wasn’t the Chelsea he was sold at the start when he joined. I don’t think it’s right coming out and saying you’d leave the club, but I do understand his frustration. Then you get to the question of whether the punishment is right. The rubber is going to hit the road at some point where if he does want to leave, he’s going to have to put a transfer request in."
Chelsea urged to prioritise culture over star power
Cole believes Chelsea still hold significant leverage due to Fernandez’s long-term contract, which runs until 2032, and should not hesitate to protect the club’s culture if necessary.
"We don’t know how long this has been going on for, but if it’s got to the point where Chelsea have had to ban him for a crucial match (against Manchester City), I don’t see how this benefits the player or the club," he added.
"If you’re the club, you say to Enzo ‘You’re contracted with us for five more years. You carry on with this rubbish and we’re happy to throw away whatever we’re paying a week and your career’ [by not playing him]. I must admit, I don’t know if this is the right model. I haven’t thought of a better way [of dealing with Fernandez], so it’s a mess, it really is."
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Chelsea hope to reintegrate midfielder as key fixtures loom
Chelsea’s disciplinary action is understood to have been designed to reinforce the club’s internal standards, with Rosenior reportedly determined to maintain a strong dressing-room culture. The club still view Fernandez as a central figure in their project and hopes the episode will serve as a reset rather than the start of a prolonged dispute. With a crucial push for Champions League qualification and an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds approaching, Chelsea will be eager to resolve the situation quickly and get their record signing back performing at his best.