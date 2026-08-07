Eddie Howe’s next job? Ex-Newcastle boss told to leave England & be ready to replace Thomas Tuchel after Euro 2028

Having led Newcastle into the Champions League and delivered a first domestic trophy to Tyneside in 70 years, Howe stunned the footballing world when confirming his departure from St James’ Park on July 30, 2026.

He had taken in 231 games as Magpies boss, having first picked up the reins in November 2021, and was one of the longest-serving coaches in the English top-flight. Winds of change have swept him out of the North East.

That has been the case for a number of other prominent figures this summer, with Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali linking up with Barcelona and Tottenham in big-money transfers. Bruno Guimaraes is closing in on a £75 million ($101m) move to Arsenal.