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'I love being here' - Dominik Szoboszlai responds to Real Madrid transfer links amid Liverpool contract talks
Commitment to the Anfield cause
Amid supposed interest from Real Madrid and ongoing contract talks, Szoboszlai remains committed to Liverpool, citing his stable family life on Merseyside as a key factor. He credits fatherhood with maturing his mindset, helping him maintain focus despite the team's inconsistent results.
In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Szoboszlai spoke candidly about his future and personal growth. "I love being here," he stated emphatically. "My family is happy, I love the club, I love the fans, I love to play for this club and that is it."
He also reflected on how fatherhood has reshaped his mindset, noting: "It has changed me a lot. You know, I was a really angry person after games if something didn't work as much as I wanted it to, but since she was born I get angry now for two minutes and then I think about her and then I realise what the most important thing in life is."
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Redeeming the No.8 legacy
Since his £60m move from RB Leipzig in 2023, Szoboszlai has embraced the pressure of Liverpool’s iconic No.8 shirt. While acknowledging the inevitable Steven Gerrard comparisons as a "big compliment," the Hungarian is focused on carving his own path and supporting new teammates, stating: "I just try to do my own story... I know how it feels to be new and how hard it is to come to the Premier League, especially Liverpool where you are always expected to win trophies."
Chasing the European dream
Despite the challenges facing Arne Slot’s side this season, Szoboszlai remains fuelled by the dream of reaching the Champions League final in his native Budapest. Facing a tough quarter-final against PSG, the 25-year-old admitted: "I don't like to talk about it but it is impossible not to think about it. So sometimes I just have a little hint in my head and talk with my wife sometimes how it will be and I cannot imagine it to be honest, to be there in Budapest, to play the final, it is what I am working for every day. Especially in Hungary in my country, everyone knows what it means to be Hungarian and my biggest dream was to win the Champions League in my whole career. So if I could win it there, I would sign it now."
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Hunt for silverware goes on
Liverpool return to action on Saturday with a trip to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals - a match which will be notable as it is the final time Mohamed Salah will take on the Citizens as a Reds player having confirmed he will leave the club this summer.