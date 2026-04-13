Dominic Calvert-Lewin 'holds no grudges' over Lisandro Martinez hair pull as Leeds forward addresses red card incident against Man Utd

The most dramatic flashpoint arrived when Martinez was shown a straight red card following a VAR review for pulling Calvert-Lewin's hair. Addressing the incident post-match, the Leeds striker remained professional: "I don't know, I don't make the rules. I felt my hair get pulled, told the ref, he makes the decisions. Unfortunate for him, whether he's meant it or not. I hold no grudges."

Calvert-Lewin, who had five attempts on goal in total but failed to score, proved crucial defensively for Leeds as he cleared the ball off the line late on in the game.

"I was just in the moment, switched on, engaged and waiting. Doing my job. Thankfully I was there to clear the ball off the line and arguably it make up for the ones that I should've put away at the other end," he said.