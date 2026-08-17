'Drawn by the history' - Djed Spence explains decision to leave Tottenham for Inter

Speaking to his new club's official website, the 26-year-old stressed that Inter's winning tradition and prestigious trophy cabinet were the decisive factors behind his decision to leave the Premier League. He said: "I was definitely drawn by the history. You only have to look behind us at all those trophies. This really is a massive club. It's a big step for me and my family. I'm over the moon to be here and I'm ready to get started."

The England international also feels his previous loan spells in France and Italy significantly aided his maturity: "They've shaped me a lot. You learn so much when you play abroad. I can say I became a man when I was abroad and I'm grateful for those experiences."