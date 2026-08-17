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'Drawn by the history' - Djed Spence explains decision to leave Tottenham for Inter
Trophy heritage lures defender
The versatile full-back officially completed a €35m (£30m) switch on Saturday to bolster the defence of the reigning Italian champions. The London-born defender returns to the peninsula two years after a 16-game loan stint with Genoa in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign. During his four-year spell on the books at Spurs following his arrival from Middlesbrough in 2022, he also gained valuable European and domestic experience on loan at Rennes and Leeds United.
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Overseas loans spark maturity
Speaking to his new club's official website, the 26-year-old stressed that Inter's winning tradition and prestigious trophy cabinet were the decisive factors behind his decision to leave the Premier League. He said: "I was definitely drawn by the history. You only have to look behind us at all those trophies. This really is a massive club. It's a big step for me and my family. I'm over the moon to be here and I'm ready to get started."
The England international also feels his previous loan spells in France and Italy significantly aided his maturity: "They've shaped me a lot. You learn so much when you play abroad. I can say I became a man when I was abroad and I'm grateful for those experiences."
Familiar faces welcome newcomer
In the Inter dressing room, the new signing will reunite with John Stones, his England team-mate at the recent World Cup, as well as backup goalkeeper Josep Martinez, who played alongside him during his loan spell at Genoa.
Spence becomes the Nerazzurri's fifth signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Stones, Manuel Akanji, Aleksandar Stankovic, and Ivan Provedel. Commenting on his new team-mates, he revealed: "I haven't spoken to any of them yet, but I was with Martinez at Genoa two years ago and with Stones at the World Cup. They both sent me messages in the last few days. I can't wait to see them and get started."
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Opening clash tests readiness
After an impressive World Cup campaign in which he helped England secure bronze with 19 tackles, he will be expected to quickly adapt under Chivu. His first competitive test arrives next Saturday in the Serie A opener against Monza. His presence is expected to provide instant stability on the right flank as the club aim to defend their Scudetto crown.
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