Julian Alvarez misses Atletico Madrid opening win as Diego Simeone explains absence amidst transfer saga

Alvarez was notably absent as Atletico Madrid kicked off their La Liga campaign with a 2-0 victory over Malaga on Wednesday. While the Argentine watched from afar, Ademola Lookman led the line as a lone striker and played the full match. Second-half goals from Kang-in Lee and Alex Baena secured the win.

However, Alvarez has been the subject of heavy transfer speculation, with Barcelona and Arsenal eager to secure his signature. Despite his desire to leave, Atletico Madrid have remained resolute, pointing to a release clause worth €490 million. The club have essentially shut the door on negotiations.