Delaying the inevitable or long-term future? How Marcus Rashford can earn extended stay at Man Utd as Red Devils legend Steve Bruce assesses ‘fabulous footballer’

The 28-year-old now finds himself back in Manchester and stepped off the bench as United opened their 2026-27 Premier League endeavours with a shock 2-0 defeat at Hull City. Will Rashford figure more prominently from here, or continue to take in a long goodbye?

When that question was put to Bruce, the former Red Devils captain - speaking in association with Free Bets, home of the best UK betting sites - told GOAL: “Certainly when he came onto the pitch on Saturday, he breathed a bit of life into Man U, that's for sure.

“If Man U can get into him, and if there's anybody going to get the best out of him, in my opinion, it'll be Michael [Carrick], with his approach to him. I think he's welcomed him to the group, because at the end of the day, the kid is a very, very good player, who didn't see eye-to-eye with the previous manager. That happens, unfortunately, in football. It happens.

“So, Marcus Rashford coming back at this particular moment, is certainly a good thing, in my opinion, for Man United, because he looks as if he's really focused. He was very, very good when he came on on Saturday, certainly gave a bit of life to the front line of Man U, and if he's right mentally, then we all know the kid's a fabulous footballer.”