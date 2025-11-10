Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo told he's lying & that he WILL be annoyed if he doesn't match Lionel Messi by winning World Cup with Portugal
Will Ronaldo match Messi with World Cup win?
As captain of his country, Ronaldo has enjoyed a European Championship triumph and two UEFA Nations League wins. He has also collected major honours at club level with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.
The evergreen 40-year-old has, however, failed to capture the most prestigious of trophies. Ronaldo insists that he does not need to emulate Messi on that front in order to cement his legacy - with his fellow all-time great having landed that prize with Argentina in 2022.
Ronaldo World Cup claim: Doesn't need win to cement legacy
While Ronaldo is playing down his claims to World Cup immortality, ex-Crystal Palace and Birmingham City striker Morrison believes success in that competition will be weighing on the mind of a man who has achieved just about everything else.
Ahead of Portugal’s trip to Dublin on Thursday, former Republic of Ireland international Morrison - speaking in association with Freebets.com, the home of new casino sites - told GOAL when asked about Ronaldo’s bold World Cup claim: “He will be fussed, Ronaldo will be fussed! Ronaldo wants to win everything. That is why he is one of the GOATs with Messi and why they are always battling each other and we have the debate about who is the best. Ronaldo wants to be the best and Messi wants to be the best. They are two players that we will probably never see again in this era that have been fantastic.
“Everyone wants to win the World Cup. Every individual growing up, you want to win the World Cup - that’s what you dream of when watching it on the TV growing up. He will want to win the World Cup.
“Maybe it was a tongue-in-cheek answer. Cristiano Ronaldo is a fantastic player and it would probably complete everything that he has done in the game if he did go on to win the World Cup. It will be difficult for Portugal because there are a lot of top teams, but he has a great chance because they have a lot of top players. Obviously Ronaldo wants to win that. Whether he wins it or doesn't win it, he will still go down as one of the best players ever to play the game.”
Goal target: Ronaldo closing in on 1,000 career strikes
Ronaldo has made 225 appearances for Portugal, finding the target on 143 occasions. He is fast closing in 1,000 total goals for club and country - with remarkable individual standards being maintained at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr - and Morrison admits we are unlikely to see such numbers again.
The former frontman said of those mind-boggling individual figures: “We are never going to see it again, it’s ridiculous! The numbers and the amount of goals that he has scored are insane! I can’t believe it. You look at it and say ‘1,000 goals’. It’s ridiculous. It’s hard to score 50 goals, let alone 1,000 goals!
“Huge credit must go to him for the hard work that he puts in off the pitch as well as on the pitch. He keeps himself in great condition. To still be going now at his age and keep yourself in great shape, it’s testament to him. That’s why he’s one of the GOATs and will go down as one of the best ever.
“If you are a youngster and wanting to be a professional footballer, you have to look up to someone like Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s been there, seen it, done it. One of the best I have ever played against - I managed to play against him when he was at Man United and he was awesome. Awesome condition and was a winner. You can see that he was always going to be a born winner.”
Retirement date: Will Ronaldo play on beyond the age of 42?
Ronaldo has committed to a new two-year contract with Al-Nassr that will take him through to the summer of 2027. He has conceded that retirement is not too far off, but no date has been set for when he will hang up his record-shattering boots and plenty are tipping the legendary forward to play on beyond the age of 42.
