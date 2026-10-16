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Cristiano Ronaldo x David Beckham in MLS! Management prediction for CR7 as former Man Utd team-mate speculates on what Portuguese GOAT will do next
Ronaldo's contract in Saudi Arabia is running down
Nothing can be considered too outlandish at present, with Ronaldo yet to reveal what his future plans are. He will turn 42 in February 2027, with his lucrative contract at reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr set to expire next summer.
Questions are being asked of how long the Portuguese GOAT can go on for, with calls for him to end a 234-cap international career starting to intensify. Turning a deaf ear to doubters and proving them wrong is what the ex-Real Madrid frontman is all about.
He has - with son Cristiano Junior emerging through the academy ranks in Riyadh - offered no indication that retirement is imminent. Having worked tirelessly for more than two decades, Ronaldo intends to play for as long as possible.
His deal in the Middle East includes a 20 per cent stake in Al-Nassr, which would open doors to directorial posts and managerial roles. It has been suggested that he could explore the option of purchasing his own club at some stage before steering that ship from the boardroom.
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What will Ronaldo do when retirement is reached?
Simpson, who worked with CR7 at Old Trafford, is not convinced that a man who has spent all of his adult life on the training pitch and in dressing rooms around the world could make peace with fading into the background.
Asked what the next step for Ronaldo will be, Simpson - who was speaking in association with Free Bets, home of the best betting sites - told GOAL: I think he’ll manage. I've been toying with this. Does he do the David Beckham thing or does he manage? I don't know whether he's maybe a bit more passionate about it in terms of on the field.”
Could CR7 join Beckham at MLS outfit Inter Miami?
Beckham - another iconic Manchester United No.7 and La Liga title winner at Real Madrid - is co-owner of MLS Cup winners Inter Miami. He is working with eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi in South Florida.
Asked if Ronaldo could tread a similar path and coach under Becks at Nu Stadium, Simpson said: “That'd be something, wouldn't it!?”
He went on to add: “I know he's got shares in Al-Nassr. It'd be interesting Ronaldo the manager, but I think the way he speaks, the way he is, his standards, what he expects, especially when he came back to United, I think he's got it in him to be a top manager and know the game and study the game. It'd be interesting to see him.
“I don't know if he's happy to sit back and own the club and go about it that way. He's been on the grass every day since he was 16 years old. How do you stop that? We struggle to stop it. He's had it 10 years longer than most.”
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Ownership, coaching, movies: Various options for Ronaldo
Messi - who is a two-time MLS MVP - is tied to terms in Miami through 2028. He has walked away from international duty with Argentina, having savoured World Cup and Copa America glory with the Albiceleste, and is also sparking lively debate regarding when the end will come for him.
The softly-spoken 39-year-old is not expected to move into management, with a behind the scenes role at Barcelona likely to hold greater appeal, but he may be followed to the Sunshine State by an eternal rival that wants to chase the American dream while pursuing blockbuster movie roles in Hollywood.
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