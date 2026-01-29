Conor Coady cuts Wrexham stay short! Ex-Premier League defender joins Charlton six months after signing for the Red Dragons in £2m transfer

He went on to say, with lofty targets being set: “I'd love to play in the Premier League again, I want another crack at getting in there, another promotion, of course I want that in the long run.

“But do we need to make things better? Of course we do and I'm going to go in and try and make things better, make myself better, but what's most important is to make that club better. I love that I'm now part of that conversation, I love that people ask me about it at the football club, I love everything that that brings... I'm really enjoying it.

“Everyone in the club would say we are so close, we don't want to take a step back, but what we need to do now is build the right foundations now to take us to the next step - and that's what I'm loving being a part of.

“If we got ahead of ourselves of where we're at now because the club have signed a few players, or the club are saying they want to get here [the Premier League]... we do want to get there but we've got to make sure we're right when we do get there.

“That's what's so impressive about the club, we're not ahead of ourselves. We know where we are, we're so close to the next step but we've got to do it in the right way.”

Coady’s story does not appear to have a fairytale ending, with Wrexham looking to move in a different direction a matter of months after bringing the seasoned centre-half on board. Parkinson’s side, who have won five of their last seven Championship fixtures, will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to troubled Sheffield Wednesday.