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Christian Pulisic receives ‘shop window’ transfer advice amid AC Milan contract saga - with USMNT star benefitting from ‘relief factor’ at 2026 World Cup
Pulisic nursing a knock as questions are asked of AC Milan future
A slight knock was picked up in a 4-1 victory over Paraguay, raising the odd concern regarding involvement in upcoming fixtures, but a part has been played in training sessions and a team spokesperson has delivered a “day to day” message on that front.
Pulisic will unquestionably be handled with care, given his importance to the collective cause, and a history-making performance at SoFi Stadium means that - with three points already on the board - pack shuffling could take place when heading to Seattle for a meeting with Australia.
Mauricio Pochettino and an excited fan base will want to see Pulisic on the pitch at Lumen Field, while the man himself has plenty to play for. He is happy shouldering the weight of expectation at international level and may be giving some thought to his domestic future.
While working on a contract in Italy that is due to expire in the summer of 2027, no extension has been agreed to those terms at San Siro. Transfer speculation has, rather inevitably, raged for some time - with various landing spots, including a few back in the Premier League, being mooted for the former Chelsea Champions League winner.
Another summer of change has been lined up in Milan, with ex-Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim succeeding Massimiliano Allegri as head coach, but there is no guarantee that Pulisic will be swept elsewhere by those winds.
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Pulisic in the shop window but does he need another transfer?
Quizzed on whether Pulisic will be registering on recruitment radars as he stars for his country, ex-USMNT goalkeeper Keller - speaking exclusively to GOAL as 2026 World Cup final predictions are drawn up - said: “Yes, but I think after the difficulties of Chelsea, there is something about being somewhere where you're comfortable, you're successful, you're established, and it just happens to be AC Milan.
“We all know it's not the AC Milan of the 90s, but it's still one of the biggest clubs in the world, so to then just say, ‘yes, I'm in the shop window, now I'm going to go here and basically have to start over again’.
“I loved the challenge. I loved going to a different club, a different league, to prove myself, to have different experiences, so whatever's right for the player, is right for the player. If Christian says, ‘hey, I want to have another crack at England or maybe Spain’, cool, but also at the same time, you're at a great place, so if that's what's right for you, then that's what's right for you.”
Pulisic playing with a point to prove after frustrating 2026 in Italy
Pulisic earned plenty of admiration with his performance against Paraguay, as his rampaging runs down the left flank tied opposition defenders up in knots and delivered a well-worked assist for Folarin Balogun.
Having headed into the competition short on end product - having failed to score for Milan in 2026 - a goal against Senegal in a warm-up friendly got the juices flowing again and the 27-year-old looked like a man with fire in his belly before being replaced at the interval.
Asked if Pulisic performed like he had a point to prove, Keller added: “No question. He had such a great start to the season, struggled in the later half, kind of came out of it to a degree near the end of the season, and then had a goal and the assist in a friendly and we were talking about it before the tournament started, and saying, ‘was that a relief factor for Christian to get that goal, and play so well?’ Clearly it was because what a tremendous performance in that first half to just basically put the game more or less out of reach.
“We said before the tournament that the stars need to be stars, players need to play their roles, and then if you can get that surprise here and there, bonus, and that was pretty much what happened in the first match.”
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USMNT fixtures: Australia next up in bid to reach World Cup last-32
The USMNT will be back in action when locking horns with Australia on Friday. Victory will guarantee progression to the last-32, with a game against Turkiye to spare, and allow for some experimentation.
Pulisic has a leading role to play in efforts to reach the latter stages of FIFA’s flagship event, and those efforts will catch the eye of any team looking for an injection of attacking inspiration during the summer transfer window of 2026.