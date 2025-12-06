Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: No Cole Palmer magic today! England star's threat nullified as blunt Blues misfire & waste chance to gain serious ground on Arsenal

Slow out of the blocks, Chelsea thought they had gone 1-0 behind when Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo found the back of the net after four minutes. However, after a lengthy check from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the strike was ruled out after Cherries forward Evanilson was adjudged to have strayed offside in the build-up.

And things soon went from bad to worse for the west Londoners when Liam Delap had to be substituted with a shoulder injury, with Marc Guiu brought on as his replacement. Rounding off a woeful opening 45 minutes, Chelsea were let off the hook again when Evanilson somehow failed to convert from just two yards out.

In a much more positive opening to the second half, Chelsea winger Pedro Neto forced a good save from Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic before Alejandro Garnacho hit the post with a header. Showing flashes of quality following his return from injury, Palmer was then replaced on the hour mark by Joao Pedro as Chelsea kept pushing for the all-important breakthrough.

However, Bournemouth - winless in their previous five league games - were able to stop Maresca’s men in their tracks as Chelsea recorded their first stalemate in the top flight since the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season. Maresca's charges are now fourth in the table and eight points behind leaders Arsenal, who were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa earlier in the day.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Vitality Stadium...