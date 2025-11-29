Matthew Judge

News Writer, Match Reporter

Bio: From an early age football was all I cared about, and so I was desperate to try and write about it. I’ve developed other interests as I’ve gotten older, of course, but my love for the world’s most popular sport hasn’t dwindled. I mostly report on men’s and women’s club football, though I also cover international tournaments as well. I’ve had the fortune of covering the beautiful game for a number of different organisations, from several press boxes, and long may that continue.

My Football Story: As a child I spent all of my money on football. Whether it was packs of trading cards hoping to get that elusive shiny I needed, or miniature football figures and discarding the chocolate that came with them. I used to collect half-and-half scarves as well. Yes, I know, I know, but they were not just any scarves, they were special half-and-half scarves featuring teams competing in the old UEFA Cup. Well, they were special to me anyway!

Areas of Expertise:

• Premier League, English Football League, WSL, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga

• Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Super Cup

• World Cup, European Championship

My Favourite Footballing Memory: Marcell Jansen retiring at the age of just 29 after being released by Hamburg in 2015. He could have carried on playing, earning a good salary, but he didn’t want to represent another club after Hamburg.

My All-Time XI: Gianluigi Buffon; Stephan Lichtsteiner, Ricardo Carvalho, Paolo Maldini, Leighton Baines; Andrea Pirlo, Marcos Senna; Dusan Tadic, Kaka, Morten Gamst Pedersen; Antonio Di Natale