'It was frustrating!' - Bukayo Saka admits Arsenal needed 'luck' to beat Wolves after two own goals restored five-point lead at top of Premier League

While manager Arteta was also relieved to see his side emerge victorious against Wolves, the Spaniard was equally frustrated by his side’s inability to kill the game off sooner, saying his side made the match harder than it needed to be.

"It was a relief, but a very clear understanding that the margin should have been bigger," he said in his post-match press conference. "After not being precise enough in the first half with the amount of situations that we generated inside the opposition box and we didn't pick the right colour of shirt on so many occasions, we had an overload to do that.

"We had to improve in the second half in relation to that, I think we did it. We generated more chances, scored a goal, but after we had a period of two or three minutes in deep, totally passive, with horrible defensive habits, that is nowhere near the level that is required against a team that hasn't had a single shot. The first time that they had the opportunity to do it, they scored the goal and this is the Premier League.

"Unfortunately, we are relieved because we managed to score a goal at the end and go and win it, but we need to improve in that sense for sure."