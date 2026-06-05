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Brentford see €50m Said El Mala deal fall through as Koln star's mother pulls plug on agreement with Premier League side
Bees miss out on starlet
According to Sky and Bild, Brentford have seen a monumental club-record swoop for Koln forward El Mala fall through despite matching the German side's steep financial demands. The Premier League outfit tabled a lucrative package worth €45 million upfront, alongside an additional €5m in potential add-ons and a future sell-on clause. While the highly-rated teenager initially signalled his desire to move to the Gtech Community Stadium, the transfer collapsed because his mother refused to grant final consent before Brentford's strict deadline expired.
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Koln hierarchy ready for talks
The Bundesliga outfit were fully prepared to sanction the historic departure after utilizing their network to establish formal contact with the West London side. Reflecting on the initial negotiations, Koln managing director for sport, Thomas Kessler, said: "At least to the extent that I would be ready to talk. We are in that ballpark."
German outfit hold firm stance
The collapsed deal would have marked a financial milestone for Koln, comfortably eclipsing Anthony Modeste’s €30m departure to Tianjin Quanjian in 2017.
Backed by newly appointed director of squad planning, Tim Steidten, the club sought early market clarity to fund their own summer recruitment. However, with El Mala tied to the Geissbockheim until 2030 with no release clause, the German hierarchy remain relaxed and under no pressure to lower their €50 million benchmark for other suitors.
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Winger faces international setback
El Mala must now refocus on his club duties after narrowly missing out on Germany's World Cup squad, with head coach Julian Nagelsmann preferring Maximilian Beier's counter-attacking work rate.
Explaining his decision to leave the 19-year-old off the final roster, Nagelsmann said: "He had a great second half of the season, scored well. Of course, he also fits in very well with Koln's style of play. The question was: is he ready for our style of play at a different attacking level? If you look at the heatmap in Koln, it's close to their own goal."
Having shown they will not enter cheap negotiations, Koln will comfortably reintegrate their star asset, who netted 13 goals in his debut season, unless another giant matches their formidable valuation.