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Bayern Munich & PSG told to cough up €50m as Atalanta consider cashing in on World Cup star
Atalanta set premium valuation
Atalanta are preparing to cash in on playmaker De Ketelaere after setting a €50m (£43m/$57m) price tag amid firm interest from Bayern and PSG, according to Corriere Bergamo. The Belgian international sparkled at the 2026 World Cup with three goals, including a brace against the United States and the only goal conceded by eventual champions Spain. Following a breakdown in negotiations over Ederson's proposed move to Manchester United, De Ketelaere has now emerged as La Dea's primary candidate to raise transfer funds.
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European giants show interest
The mounting pursuit of De Ketelaere stems from his impressive form and tactical versatility across the front line. Bayern have reportedly made an official inquiry, while several Premier League clubs are preparing to join the race. Meanwhile, PSG view the Belgian as an alternative to Maghnes Akliouche, with manager Luis Enrique particularly keen on his ability to operate as a right winger, a false nine, or an attacking midfielder.
Sarri explores tactical reshuffle
De Ketelaere's skill set has significantly influenced the tactical experiments of new Atalanta boss Maurizio Sarri, who is currently testing a 4-2-3-1 formation alongside his favoured 4-3-3 setup. Domestically, Sarri envisions using him as a penalty-box wildcard- a goalscoring winger capable of cutting inside, or as a secondary central operator driving forward directly behind the main striker.
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Crucial pre-season decisions lie
Atalanta will continue refining their squad throughout pre-season while awaiting the return of their international contingent from post-World Cup holidays. The club hierarchy are determined to resolve De Ketelaere's transfer situation before shifting total focus to competitive action. La Dea are scheduled to kick off their 2026-27 Serie A campaign at home against Sassuolo on Sunday, August 23, providing an immediate test of their tactical depth.
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