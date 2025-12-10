Getty
Bayern Munich star Harry Kane makes final decision on €65m release clause ahead of winter deadline amid Barcelona transfer links
Kane's €65m release clause
Kane's contract with Bayern reportedly contains a €65 million (57m/$76m) release clause, though it comes with strict conditions. It is thought the former Tottenham striker can only use the option if he notifies the Bundesliga champions by the end of January 2026, which would then open the door to a departure in the summer. Spurs and La Liga giants Barcelona have both been mooted as potential destinations if he were to leave Bavaria, but recent reports indicate the 32-year-old would prefer to stay put for now.
England captain set to stay with Bayern
According to BILD, Kane won't take up the €65m release clause option and instead wants to sign a contract extension with Bayern. While he is ranked second in the Premier League's all-time goalscoring charts, only 47 behind record holder Alan Shearer, the striker is thought to prefer winning more silverware with Vincent Kompany's Bayern. Kane famously went through his goal-laden spell with Tottenham without winning a single piece of silverware and then had to wait the better part of two years to claim a trophy with Bayern, eventually getting his hands on the Bundesliga trophy after Bayer Leverkusen produced an incredible 2023-24 season to keep him waiting.
Barcelona keen on Kane as Lewandowski successor
Kane has been in extraordinary goalscoring form since moving to Germany. He went past 100 goals for Bayern earlier this season, having registered hauls of 44 and 41 in his first two campaigns after leaving north London. He has been prolific again this term, bagging 28 strikes in just 23 appearances, and such form has made him a clear target for Barcelona. The Catalan giants are on the lookout for a successor to Robert Lewandowski, who turned 37 years of age in August, and a presidential candidate has gone as far as saying he will try to sign Kane if he is elected ahead of current incumbent Joan Laporta.
In late November, Xavier Vilajoana said: "We have incredibly talented players at La Masia, but of course, if we don't have players, we will look elsewhere. I will always look for a player who understands Barca's DNA, not just a name. It's a dangerous thing to look for just a name, but someone who fits our style and culture.
"If we don't have a Harry Kane inside [the club], we are going to get him. Why not?"
Premier League return remains in doubt
Former club Tottenham have not been shy in admitting they would welcome Kane back to the club in the future.
Speaking back in September, manager Thomas Frank said: "I think there’s a lot of Tottenham fans including myself who would like to see Kane back. He’s a top player. Personally, I don't think he will do it right now, if I’m honest, he’ll probably stay in Bayern and continue performing well.
"He’s welcome. If he wants to join us, he’s more than welcome."
However, Kane already knows signing for Tottenham would not be a guarantee of adding to his trophy cabinet, even if the Lilywhites did end a 17-year silverware drought back in May by winning the Europa League. Instead, he looks set to focus on cementing his legacy with Bayern while trying to win a major tournament with England, having gone close in two previous European Championships. He will almost certainly feature in the recently announced March friendlies, with the Three Lions set to take on Uruguay and Japan during the next international break.
More immediately, Kane will be looking to get back on the scoresheet when Bayern face Mainz on Sunday, having failed to hit the back of the net during the victory over Sporting CP on Tuesday.
