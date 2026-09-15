Karim Benzema to Bayer Leverkusen? Sporting director Simon Rolfes breaks silence on stunning transfer links to former Real Madrid superstar

Although Benzema reportedly established contact with Leverkusen duo Lucas Vazquez and Moussa Diaby, club chiefs consider their attacking department well stocked. Head coach Carles Martinez possesses solid options up front through experienced striker Patrik Schick and emerging talent Christian Kofane. That frontline will be strengthened further once Victor Boniface completes his rehabilitation from a severe knee injury, while a romantic return to Lyon was already ruled out last week.