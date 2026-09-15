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Adhe Makayasa

Karim Benzema to Bayer Leverkusen? Sporting director Simon Rolfes breaks silence on stunning transfer links to former Real Madrid superstar

Transfers
K. Benzema
S. Rolfes
Bayer Leverkusen
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has firmly dismissed sensational speculation linking the German club with a move for veteran striker Karim Benzema. Despite widespread reports suggesting direct contact between both parties following the forward's release in Saudi Arabia, the Rhineland hierarchy have ruled out any late market swoop.

  • Sensational transfer rumours emerge

    Sensational reports briefly swept the transfer market after DZfoot journalist Ilyes Kaddouri claimed direct contact had taken place between Leverkusen chiefs and Benzema. Speculation surrounding the 38-year-old forward intensified following the mutual termination of his contract with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal. The rumour gained further traction on social media after the former Los Blancos star was spotted following Leverkusen's official Instagram account.

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  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Rolfes shuts down move

    Leverkusen sporting director Rolfes moved swiftly to clarify the club's stance at the BayArena. When approached by BILDregarding a potential swoop for the unattached veteran striker, Rolfes stated emphatically: "Our squad is complete." That definitive remark firmly closes the door on the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner arriving in the German top flight.

  • Ample options fill frontline

    Although Benzema reportedly established contact with Leverkusen duo Lucas Vazquez and Moussa Diaby, club chiefs consider their attacking department well stocked. Head coach Carles Martinez possesses solid options up front through experienced striker Patrik Schick and emerging talent Christian Kofane. That frontline will be strengthened further once Victor Boniface completes his rehabilitation from a severe knee injury, while a romantic return to Lyon was already ruled out last week.

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  • Newcastle United v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Leverkusen face packed schedule

    Leverkusen begin their Europa League campaign by hosting Slovenian side Celje on Wednesday evening. Martinez's side then face a Bundesliga home clash against RB Leipzig four days later before domestic football pauses for the international break. Competitive action will resume on October 10 with an away trip to face Mainz on matchday five.

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