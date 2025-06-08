Barcelona set for war! Marc-Andre ter Stegen left 'absolutely outraged' by club's pursuit of Joan Garcia and determined to stay with Hansi Flick's side

Getty Images SportJude SummerfieldBarcelona set for war! Marc-Andre ter Stegen left 'absolutely outraged' by club's pursuit of Joan Garcia and determined to stay with Hansi Flick's sideM. ter StegenBarcelonaTransfersJ. GarciaLaLigaW. SzczesnyMarc-Andre ter Stegen has been left angered by Barcelona's chase for Joan Garcia but is insistent he will not be forced out at Camp Nou.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTer Stegen angered by Garcia pursuitWojciech Szczesny could also sign new contractGerman could be third choice under Hansi FlickFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱