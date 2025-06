This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Why Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set for shock Barcelona exit as German faces being third-choice goalkeeper under Hansi Flick M. ter Stegen Barcelona Transfers H. Flick LaLiga Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen could be heading for a shock exit as his relationship with Hansi Flick has reportedly soured in recent months. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ter Stegen's fall made clear

Barcelona bringing in Garcia

German to be offered deal to leave Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱