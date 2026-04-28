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Barcelona tracking Xavi Simons & FOUR other Tottenham players in relegation danger ahead of potential summer transfer raid
Barca eye cut-price move for Spurs stars
According to Diario SPORT, Barcelona are among the major European heavyweights closely monitoring the unfolding crisis at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs are currently embroiled in a desperate fight for Premier League survival, and their potential descent into the Championship could spark a mass exodus of their most valuable assets at significantly reduced prices.
The Blaugrana hierarchy is said to be keeping tabs on at least five key members of the Tottenham first-team squad. For a club like Barcelona, who continue to navigate complex financial constraints, the prospect of signing Premier League-proven talent in bargain deals represents a unique market opportunity they cannot afford to ignore this summer.
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A potential return for Simons
Barcelona are keeping a very close eye on the creative duo of Simons and Lucas Bergvall. Simons came through the academy ranks at Barca and is considered the crown jewel of the Tottenham midfield. A return to Barca would be a full-circle moment for the Netherlands international, who would add more flair and versatility to the club's creative department.
The interest in Bergvall is equally intriguing, as the young Swede was reportedly on the verge of joining the Catalans before ultimately choosing Tottenham. While his time in London has been hampered by injury concerns and limited playing time, the Blaugrana remain convinced of his high ceiling and could finally secure the player they missed out on just two years ago.
Reinforcing the backline with Van de Ven and Romero
The scouting department at the Camp Nou is also focused on bolstering Hansi Flick’s defensive options, identifying Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero as primary targets. Both players have established themselves as high-level performers in England and would provide immediate elite competition for places in the Barcelona backline.
Van de Ven is viewed as a particularly attractive prospect due to his explosive recovery speed and his comfort when playing out from the back. As a left-footed centre-back, the Dutchman is seen as an ideal long-term partner for academy sensation Pau Cubarsi, potentially giving Barcelona one of the most balanced defensive pairings in European football.
The fifth name on Barcelona's list is Spanish international Pedro Porro. The right-back’s attacking profile fits the traditional Barcelona mold perfectly, though his arrival would likely be contingent on the future of Jules Kounde. Reports suggest that Barcelona are open to offers for Kounde this summer as they look to balance their books. Should the Frenchman depart, Porro is seen as the ideal candidate to step in and provide the offensive threat from deep that Flick desires.
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Premier League table to dictate summer strategy
For now, these ambitious transfer plans remain tethered to the Premier League table. With only four games remaining in the English top flight, the financial feasibility of these deals hinges entirely on whether Tottenham can secure their status or if the "relegation discount" becomes active. Should the unthinkable happen and Spurs are relegated, Barcelona will face stiff competition from across Europe. However, the lure of the Camp Nou and the chance to return to the Champions League stage may give the Blaugrana the edge in what is set to be a chaotic summer window.