AFP
Aston Villa set for major financial boost as Unai Emery prepares for UEFA Super Cup clash with PSG
European triumph unlocks windfall
Villa have secured a multi-million-pound payout following their qualification for the UEFA Super Cup off the back of last season's Europa League victory. Emery’s side are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in Salzburg after the French titans claimed the Champions League crown. A resounding 3-0 triumph against SC Freiburg in the Istanbul final capped a memorable night for the Midlands club, ending a 30-year trophy drought and securing their second major European honour.
- AFP
Super Cup earnings detailed
The Super Cup winners are set to receive a total purse of €5m (£4.3m) - comprising a €4m participation fee and a €1m victory bonus - while the runners-up will take home €4m (£3.4m). UEFA have confirmed that payments to both Villa and PSG will be issued on Friday, August 21.
Villa generated roughly £30m from their successful Europa League run last term, whereas PSG accumulated around £100m from their European campaign after defeating Arsenal in the final.
Prize money aids window
Although relatively modest by comparison, any extra revenue provides crucial breathing room as Villa navigate UEFA’s widely reported Squad Cost Rule constraints. The incoming cash injection gives Emery vital financial leeway to pursue targets in the closing stages of the transfer window. Villa are anticipated to wrap up a deal for Atletico Madrid left-back Matteo Ruggeri, while Joao Palhinha remains on their radar to cover for the injured Amadou Onana.
- Getty Images Sport
Emery prepares for Paris
PSG head into the fixture targeting back-to-back Super Cup triumphs after edging Tottenham Hotspur on penalties in Udine last summer. Meanwhile, Villa full-back Matty Cash has expressed his firm resolve to bring the European trophy home. The showpiece event in Salzburg will serve as a definitive test of Emery's squad readiness before the summer transfer window formally closes.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting