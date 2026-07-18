North London heist! Arsenal agree deal to sign Tottenham sensation Elijah Upson on a free transfer

Romano confirmed that the deal had been completed after Arsenal secured the teenager's signature. Upson will join the club after turning down Tottenham's contract offer in favour of a move across north London.

He wrote on X: "Elijah Upson to Arsenal, here we go! Agreement signed today for 18 year old centre back to join Gunners project. Upson turned down new contract at Spurs to join Arsenal for long term, all set to be announced."







