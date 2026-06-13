Alvaro Arbeloa heading to the Premier League! Fulham move closer to hiring ex-Real Madrid manager as Marco Silva replacement

According to reports by talkSPORT, Fulham appear to have found their man in the search for Silva's successor, with Arbeloa now the firm favourite to take the reins at Craven Cottage. Following a period of uncertainty, the West London club have pivoted towards the former Real Madrid defender, who recently became available after a brief stint in the dugout at the Bernabeu.

The 43-year-old stepped in as Real Madrid interim boss following Xabi Alonso’s departure in January but was unable to prevent the Spanish side from crashing out of the Copa del Rey, Champions League and La Liga title race. Following this, and with Jose Mourinho returning to Madrid as the next permanent boss, Arbeloa officially left Los Blancos on Tuesday, clearing the path for a potential move to the Premier League. Fulham have acted quickly to hold talks with the Spaniard, showing significant ambition to land a coach who boasts pedigree at the highest level of European football from his distinguished playing career.