Alvaro Arbeloa reacts to Jude Bellingham flying to London amid Real Madrid injury woes

Madrid is currently facing a significant player availability crisis at a crucial point in the season. Bellingham has traveled to London for specialised rehabilitation for a hamstring injury, while Kylian Mbappe has headed back to France as he looks to recover from a knee injury that has been bothering him since the start of the year.

The decision to allow both superstars to leave Spain for treatment has raised eyebrows among the Madrid faithful, although Arbeloa was quick to clarify that these trips are part of a highly coordinated recovery plan designed to return the duo to full fitness as soon as possible.