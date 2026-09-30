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'They would not let them lose!' - Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa charged by FA after accusing referees of Man Utd bias following late Craven Cottage drama
Arbeloa under fire for referee allegations
The Football Association has officially charged Arbeloa with misconduct following a series of controversial remarks made after Fulham's 1-1 draw with Manchester United, where Michael Carrick's side were fortunate to salvage a point thanks to a deflected 89th-minute strike from Matheus Cunha on September 20.
In his assessment of the officiating, Arbeloa suggested that the refereeing team was biased in favour of Carrick's side. The FA statement clarified that the charge relates to comments that 'imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official.' This disciplinary action adds further pressure to the Fulham boss, who has endured a difficult start to life in the Craven Cottage dugout since arriving in the summer. The Spaniard has until Thursday to provide a formal response to the governing body regarding the allegations.
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Late drama sparks explosive interview
The frustration for Arbeloa boiled over after Cunha scored a heavily deflected equaliser in the 89th minute to rescue a point for Manchester United. Fulham had looked set to claim all three points after taking the lead in the 63rd minute through a Lisandro Martinez own goal, leaving the manager fuming at what he perceived as inconsistent officiating throughout the contest. In a candid post-match interview, the Fulham boss expressed his belief that the outcome was influenced by factors beyond the players' control on the pitch.
Arbeloa did not hold back in his criticism, stating that the referee had given 'all fouls' for United. He further intensified his rhetoric by referencing previous officiating controversies involving United, most notably a disputed VAR decision in the Manchester derby. During the interview, Arbeloa remarked: 'I knew after the game against Man City that they [would not] let Manchester United lose here.' These specific comments are at the heart of the FA's investigation into his conduct.
Struggles continue for both clubs
The draw at Craven Cottage highlighted the ongoing struggles for both clubs in the early stages of the Premier League campaign. Fulham currently sit 19th in the table with just two points, having picked up draws against Manchester United and Liverpool while suffering three defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace, Sunderland, and Chelsea.
Manchester United's form has been equally patchy, with Carrick's men managing just one victory in their first five league matches. That lone win came against newly-promoted Ipswich Town, sandwiched between an opening-day defeat to Hull City, a draw with Everton, and a painful loss in the Manchester derby.
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Crucial fixtures ahead for Arbeloa
Following the conclusion of the current international break, Arbeloa's side will return to Premier League action with an away trip to Ipswich Town on October 10. Fulham will then host Hull City at Craven Cottage on October 17, as the manager continues his search for a first league victory of the season.
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