'They wouldn't let them lose' – Alvaro Arbeloa accuses referees of bias towards Manchester United after Fulham late blow

Arbeloa did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating following Fulham's 1-1 draw with Manchester United, suggesting that the refereeing team was influenced by the fallout from the recent Manchester derby. The Cottagers appeared to be heading for a famous victory until Matheus Cunha's deflected 89th-minute strike spared United's blushes.

However, Arbeloa was left fuming over the sequence of events leading up to the goal, as referee Peter Bankes awarded United what the Fulham boss deemed a 'soft' free-kick on the halfway line following a challenge by Cesar Palacios on Harry Maguire just 35 seconds prior to the equaliser. The Spaniard claimed the officiating crew gave 'all fouls' to United as a reaction to the controversy surrounding Erling Haaland's incorrectly awarded winner at Old Trafford the previous weekend.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Arbeloa suggested that the officials were making amends for the controversial winner Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City against United last weekend. 'All fouls for them,' Arbeloa said. 'You can see before they scored, the foul against Maguire, he's a guy who is 100 kilos. Every decision was for them. And I knew. After the game against Man City that they [would not] let Manchester United lose here. We deserved a little bit more. We were so close. So, so close. We were a little bit unlucky again. We knew it would be difficult against this big team. Also we knew what happened last week. We have seen what the referees have been doing all the match so it was a difficult game. And we were unlucky.'