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'I get angry' - Alexis Mac Allister reveals his tough-love approach to Liverpool's breakout youngsters after Tottenham win
Mac Allister’s tough-love approach at Kirkby
Mac Allister played a pivotal role in Liverpool's 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur, scoring the opening goal in a match that saw several academy graduates given the chance to shine. While the likes of Trey Nyoni, James McConnell, and Rio Ngumoha earned plaudits for their composure against Premier League opposition, Mac Allister revealed that he maintains a high bar for them behind the scenes. The former Brighton man admitted that he does not shy away from confronting the youngsters when their levels drop during daily sessions at the AXA Training Centre.
Speaking to ITV, the midfielder was candid about his mentorship style. "I focus quite a lot on them and I get angry. I think it's part of me wanting them to succeed. As I said, they're really good. They have quality, they are intense and they know what the club means. It's important and they are going to be really important for us this season," Mac Allister said.
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Youngsters pass the Spurs test
The third-round clash at Anfield served as a significant litmus test for Andoni Iraola’s fringe players, especially given the strength of the Tottenham side deployed by Roberto De Zerbi. Despite the pressure, the youthful Reds stayed aggressive against a Spurs team. The Argentine’s veteran presence in the middle of the park helped settle the nerves of those around him, ensuring that Liverpool remained in control even when the visitors threatened to claw their way back into the contest after Conor Gallagher's second-half goal.
Mac Allister noted that the performance of the starlets was not a fluke but a reflection of the work put in on the training pitch. "Definitely. It was really important for the young players. They show every single day in training that they want to be here. They work really, really hard and they have quality. I'm really happy for them because they deserve this in training," he noted.
Shooting practice paying off at Anfield
The variety of goals on display against Spurs suggested that the hours spent on the training ground are yielding significant results. Mac Allister’s opener was a testament to his desire to impact the game in the final third, a trait he is keen to develop further under the current coaching staff.
"We are practicing a lot of shooting," he explained. "Dom (Dominik Szoboszlai) has it - it’s natural for him. For me, I was a bit lucky. I like getting in the box and scoring so it’s really important to score for our confidence and important to win because that's what we wanted," he explained.
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Maintaining consistency after cup success
Despite the celebrations following the Carabao Cup win, Mac Allister was quick to remind his teammates that they must remain grounded. The midfielder pointed to previous results as a reason to stay focused, noting that consistency is the key to a successful season at a club of Liverpool's stature.
"We need to understand that it’s only one game and if you look back and you see the games against Ipswich and Atletico, they were really good," the midfielder cautioned. "Then against Fulham we couldn't play the football we wanted. Now we need to make sure we are ready for the next game."
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