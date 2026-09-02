Ollie Watkins marks dream Al-Hilal debut with goal as Saudi Pro League giants sweep aside Al-Ahli

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Watkins shared his delight at making an immediate impact: "I'm happy to be here. Amazing start. I'm looking forward to many more games here at home. It's been a good start."

The England international also praised the level of competition and the vocal home support: "Very good. The standard here today was as good as in the Premier League, to be honest. Very physical, demanding and the quality was top. Amazing.

"I didn't expect it to be like that when I first came onto the pitch. I checked out the pitch before the game. The atmosphere was amazing. The fans were calling my name. Amazing start."