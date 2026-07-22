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King Cup

King Cup Overview

Al-Hilal v Al-Kholood - Saudi Arabia King's Cup Final

Another trophy for Benzema as Al Hilal claim Saudi King's Cup glory

Al Hilal have secured their 12th Saudi King’s Cup title following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Al Kholood, with Karim Benzema adding another trophy to his illustrious collection. Despite falling behind early in the match, the Blues produced a rapid first-half turnaround to lift the prestigious silverware for the third time in four years.

Al HilalK. Benzema
Cristiano Ronaldo Karim Benzema

Ronaldo & Al-Nassr dumped out of cup by 10-man Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema starred with a goal as reigning champions Al-Ittihad reached the quarter-final of the Saudi King's Cup of Champions after edging out Pro League leaders Al-Nassr 2-1 on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix had a night to forget as they failed to deliver in front of the goal despite dominating proceedings for the majority of the game with an extra player on the pitch.

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FC
FBL-HKG-KSA-SUPER CUP-NASSR-ITTIHAD

Al-Nassr boss explains why Ronaldo was left on bench vs Jeddah

Jorge Jesus has explained why he decided to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench during Al-Nassr's Saudi King Cup of Champions round of 32 clash with Jeddah on Tuesday. In Ronaldo's absence, his compatriot Joao Felix starred for Al-Nassr as the Saudi giants beat Jeddah 4-0. Felix contributed with a goal and an assist to continue his dream start to life in Saudi Arabia.

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FC
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King Cup, fixtures & results

Saturday 15 August
Al Bukayriyah badge
Al Bukayriyah
BUK
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
Al-Orobah FC badge
Al-Orobah FC
AOR
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
Al-Wehda badge
Al-Wehda
ALW
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
Sunday 16 August
Al Anwar badge
Al Anwar
ALA
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Taee badge
Al Taee
ALT
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al-Zulfi badge
Al-Zulfi
ALZ
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1بورنموث crestبورنموث00000000
2آرسنال crestآرسنال00000000
3أستون فيلا crestأستون فيلا00000000
4برينتفورد crestبرينتفورد00000000
5برايتون crestبرايتون00000000
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Wetten im Fokus

Value in der Ungewissheit: Wett-Tipps zum Auftakt der 2. Bundesliga
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