Ronaldo sends emotional message after seeing ANOTHER trophy route close

Cristiano Ronaldo sent an emotional eight-word message to his Al-Nassr team-mates after they crashed out of the King's Cup with a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Al-Ittihad. The Portuguese icon has urged his colleagues to brush off the disappointment and prepare for future battles, as they still have the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League 2 to fight for.