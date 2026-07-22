Al Hilal have secured their 12th Saudi King’s Cup title following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Al Kholood, with Karim Benzema adding another trophy to his illustrious collection. Despite falling behind early in the match, the Blues produced a rapid first-half turnaround to lift the prestigious silverware for the third time in four years.
Cristiano Ronaldo sent an emotional eight-word message to his Al-Nassr team-mates after they crashed out of the King's Cup with a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Al-Ittihad. The Portuguese icon has urged his colleagues to brush off the disappointment and prepare for future battles, as they still have the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League 2 to fight for.
Karim Benzema starred with a goal as reigning champions Al-Ittihad reached the quarter-final of the Saudi King's Cup of Champions after edging out Pro League leaders Al-Nassr 2-1 on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix had a night to forget as they failed to deliver in front of the goal despite dominating proceedings for the majority of the game with an extra player on the pitch.
Jorge Jesus has explained why he decided to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench during Al-Nassr's Saudi King Cup of Champions round of 32 clash with Jeddah on Tuesday. In Ronaldo's absence, his compatriot Joao Felix starred for Al-Nassr as the Saudi giants beat Jeddah 4-0. Felix contributed with a goal and an assist to continue his dream start to life in Saudi Arabia.