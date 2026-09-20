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Copa America

Copa America Overview

FBL-WC-2026-MATCH104-ESP-ARG-FINAL

Chaos in Argentina: Scaloni exit and bonus row looms

The Argentine national team has been plunged into a state of absolute uncertainty as a series of off-field scandals and internal disputes threaten to derail the squad. Reports from Italy suggest that a combination of legal battles involving federation leadership and simmering resentment over unpaid bonuses has created a toxic atmosphere ahead of the upcoming international break.

ArgentinaL. Scaloni
England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026

Paredes set for Argentina exit

Leandro Paredes is reportedly ready to call time on his international career with Argentina following the fallout from a chaotic World Cup final. The experienced midfielder faces a lengthy suspension and admits the landscape has changed significantly following the retirement of talisman Lionel Messi.

L. ParedesArgentina
Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026

Tapia issues Messi Copa 2028 update

Argentina football supremo Claudio Tapia has insisted that the national team will not place any pressure on Lionel Messi regarding his participation in the 2028 Copa America. The Inter Miami superstar remains the focal point of the national side, but his long-term future with La Albiceleste continues to be a topic of intense speculation as he enters the twilight of his career.

L. MessiArgentina
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Copa America, fixtures & results

Monday 8 July
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
2
Canada badge
Canada
CAN
0
FT
Tuesday 9 July
Uruguay badge
Uruguay
URU
0
Colombia badge
Colombia
COL
1
FT
Friday 12 July
Canada badge
Canada
CAN
2
Uruguay badge
Uruguay
URU
2
FT
pen 3 - 4
Saturday 13 July
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
1
Colombia badge
Colombia
COL
0
FT
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Standings

Live
PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Toluca crestToluca96122091119
L
W
W
W
W
2CD Guadalajara crestCD Guadalajara9531178918
D
W
W
D
W
3CF América crestCF América8521178917
D
L
W
W
W
4Cruz Azul crestCruz Azul95041615115
L
W
W
W
L
5Monterrey crestMonterrey
1 - 1
94231511414
D
W
D
L
L
Last updated 17 minutes ago
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Betting spotlight

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Frequently asked questions

With 16 titles to their name, Argentina are the most successful team in Copa America. They won their first-ever title in 1921, winning 15 more since. La Albiceleste also emerged victorious in the most recent edition in 2024, defending their title from 2021.

Generally, since the 1993 edition, 12 teams have been participating in the Copa America. Exceptions include the 2016 and 2024 editions, which featured 16 teams. Initially, there were just four teams, with a permanent expansion to 10 teams in 1975.

No player has made more Copa America appearances than Lionel Messi, with the Argentinian legend featuring in an impressive 39 games.

Former Argentine footballer Norberto Mendez and Brazilian footballer Zizinho share the record of scoring the most goals in Copa America history, having found the back of the net 17 times each.

Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo set the record as the oldest player to participate in a Copa America game when he started against Argentina at the 2024 edition, aged 41 years and 73 days.

Humberto Elgueta is the youngest player to ever play in the Copa America. The midfielder from Chile was aged just 16 years and one day when he featured against Brazil in the 1920 edition.

Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Diego Maradona, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Alexis Sanchez, Diego Forlan, James Rodriguez, Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez, Mario Kempes, Neymar, Enzo Francescoli, Carlos Valderrama, Tim Howard, Rafa Marquez, and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez are some of the most famous players to have played in the Copa America.

Marcelo Bielsa, Lionel Scaloni, Guillermo Stabile, Ricardo Gareca, Jorge Sampaoli, Oscar Tabarez, etc are some of the best managers to have managed nations at the Copa America.