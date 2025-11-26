Goal.com
Bio: Sattyik hails from Kolkata, India, which is also known as the Mecca of Football in the country. He has been following the sport since 2008 and developed a passion for European football after watching Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United dominate the Premier League. Sattyik has worked for publications such as The Bridge, Khel Now, Sportskeeda and Sportsdunia, and has also been a member of the media team of I-League champions Inter Kashi. 

My Footballing Story: There was a time when Sattyik was engrossed in cricket, but then football came along. During the 2008-09 season, a nine-year-old Sattyik was introduced to Manchester United by a friend at school. He considers Cristiano Ronaldo to be his hero, and Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho as his favourite managers, while having an admiration for Johan Cruyff's philosophy. He studies the tactical aspects of the sport and delivers an impartial view in his role as a football writer. 

Areas of Expertise:

  • Tactical aspects of football
  • Manchester United
  • Transfer market dynamics
  • Scouting

Favourite Footballing Memory: Sattyik dreams of seeing Indian football develop and hopes to one day see the Indian national team participate in the World Cup. When it happens, that will automatically be his favourite footballing memory. 

Articles by Sattyik Sarkar
  4. FBL-ITA-SERIEA-MILAN-ROMAAFP
    L. ModricAC Milan

    Luka Modric reveals decision to join Milan

    Luka Modric admits he took "a step down" by joining AC Milan after his spell at Real Madrid came to an end, but the midfielder insists he made the "right" decision by accepting the Serie A side's offer. Still going strong at 40 years old, the midfielder is aware his longevity has been "incredible" as he explained why he abandoned his plan to retire in Madrid.

  8. FC Internazionale v US Cremonese - Serie AGetty Images Sport
    D. DumfriesInter

    Dumfries injury worse than Inter expected

    Inter have been dealt a severe blow after learning that Denzel Dumfries' injury is more severe than the Italian club had initially expected. The loss of the Netherlands international comes as a severe blow for coach Christian Chivu in the wake of his side's 1-0 defeat to AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday.

  9. FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-MILANAFP
    InterA. Bastoni

    'It's a shame' - Inter star stunned by AC Milan win

    Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni was left stunned by AC Milan's derby victory despite them failing to create sufficient chances throughout the game. While the 26-year-old believes his team registered a good display against Massimiliano Allegri's side, he sounded critical of the opposition securing just one clear chance through Christian Pulisic, which decided the fate of the fixture.

  2. Como 1907 v Hellas Verona FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
    C. FabregasComo

    Fabregas tells Como star he 'shouldn't go' to AFCON

    Como winger Assane Diao is in line to be called up to the Senegal national team for the Africa Cup of Nations, but Cesc Fabregas wants him to stay at the Serie A side for the time being. The 20-year-old has been limited to just four appearances in the Italian top-flight this season, sparking the coach to claim his involvement at AFCON is "illogical".

  3. FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-FREIBURGAFP
    L. KarlBayern Munich

    Karl tipped to be 'great player' under Kompany at Bayern

    Former Bayern Munich star and Germany legend Lothar Matthaus believes 17-year-old Lennart Karl is in the perfect environment for his growth. The World Cup winner is impressed by Karl's performances at the club level and has accused Germany national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann of being afraid to call him up to the camp for the upcoming quadrennial event.

  6. Getafe CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    V. ReisBrazil

    Man City wonderkid backed to become Brazil star

    Palmeiras academy director Joao Paulo Sampaio has made a major remark about Brazilian defender Vitor Reis, who is currently playing in La Liga for Girona on loan from their sister club, Manchester City, who are monitoring his progress. According to Sampaio, Reis has the ability to shine in the coming years and establish himself as a vital player in the Brazilian national team.

  7. Manchester United FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    J. ZirkzeeRoma

    Man Utd outcast Zirkzee picks ideal next club

    Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has made it clear that he wants to leave the club. He has a few suitors in Europe and the Netherlands forward has already decided on which club he wants to join. His decision has been influenced by a number of factors, including his potential participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

  8. FBL-ESP-CUP-REAL SOCIEDAD-REAL MADRIDAFP
    Real MadridWest Ham

    West Ham advised to sign Real Madrid star Endrick

    Former West Ham United player Don Hutchison has urged the club to sign Real Madrid star Endrick. The Brazilian is not receiving enough playing time under the new Los Blancos head coach, Xabi Alonso, and is looking for a new club in the upcoming January transfer window. Although he has a few suitors, West Ham are yet to establish themselves as a top option for the youngster, who has a few conditions before making a switch.

  9. Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport
    L. SuarezBarcelona

    Luis Suarez reveals plans for major 'Barcelona' return

    Uruguay's talismanic forward, Luis Suarez, has revealed his plans of making a possible return to his former club, Barcelona, in the near future. The 38-year-old is yet to bid farewell to the sport and could end his career in Catalunya, as he admits he still has connections at the club which he represented from 2014 to 2020 before switching base to metropolitan side Atletico Madrid.

