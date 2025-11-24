Getty Images Sport
'He needs to be reset' - Ex-Man Utd youngster banished from his team and ruled out of Europa League clash against Betis
Iqbal's dismal time at Utrecht
Iqbal, after an unsatisfactory tenure at United, left the club in 2023 to join Eredivisie outfit Utrecht. To date, he has featured 47 times for them across all competitions, recording just a single goal. This season, the central midfielder has made five Eredivisie appearances, having returned to the senior team after a brief stint with the reserves as he recovered from a knee operation. His last appearance came against AZ on October 26, and now the player, who started both of the recent World Cup qualifying games against United Arab Emirates, has been removed from the squad ahead of their crucial away game in the Europa League against La Liga side Betis on Thursday.
- Getty Images Sport
Utrecht boss outlines why Iqbal has been left out
Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Utrecht coach Jans has clarified on his stance about the midfielder. He said: "Zidane then had a bad training week. He has shown little dedication, also around and after the matches. He was in disappointment all the time. You can have that for a day, sometimes for two days, but not longer. It needs to be reset."
The 67-year-old has not identified a potential return date for the youngster, but it is reportedly said that he might be suspended for more games than the Betis one.
Iqbal was frustrated at United too
Last season, Iqbal had revealed that he was not satisfied at United as well. He secured 35 appearances for the U-21 side but just one for the senior team - a one-minute cameo against Young Boys in the Champions League. He wanted to show his prowess to then-head coach Erik Ten Hag. However, opportunities were hard to come by and he soon opted to accept the Dutch side's offer.
"I was supposed to start a cup game against Charlton," he later lamented. "I was in all the shapes and patterns in pre-match training. I was starting as a 10 and Lisandro Martinez came up to me and said: 'Now's your chance'. He talked to me and said: 'All of us are supporting you. Just show yourself, you're a good player. We're going to fight for you, make sure you're ready to fight'. It motivated me and it was nice from him, an aggressive leader in the team, a big player. I got tickets for family and friends to see me. Finally, my chance. Then I got to the stadium, looked at the whiteboard and didn't see my name. I was gutted. Then I thought I'd come off the bench. Nothing. That was the turning point for me. I didn't feel the manager respected me enough to play me."
- Getty Images Sport
Iqbal feels respected at the national team
Despite his struggles at club level, Iqbal has enjoyed a more prosperous national team career so far. He has 22 caps to his name and could even secure a place at the World Cup, with Iraq set to face either Bolivia or Suriname in an inter-confederation play-off tie in March to decide whether or not they will be at the tournament in Canada, United States and Mexico.
Iqbal feels he is valued by the manager, telling The National: "For Iraq, the manager Graeme Arnold and his assistant, Rene Meulensteen, told me of my importance to the team. They told me to be ready and as soon as we conceded the first goal, the gaffer just pointed at me and said: 'You're coming on'."
The 22-year-old also reflected on his struggles with injuries that spilled over from last season into this one, adding: "Having no pre-season was tough as that’s where you gain your fitness. So I came back and everyone else had a pre-season and rhythm, while I was trying to pick up minutes. It's tough coming back from injury but I think I'm coming back to myself more. And I think I had a positive impact on the game. I'm just ready to give 100 per cent, whether they need me in the first minute, the last minute, whether I start or I'm off the bench making an impact."
Advertisement