Nico Schlotterbeck confident of Champions League last-16 spot after 'thoroughly successful' night keeps Borussia Dortmund in strong position

The victory not only injected confidence into the side, but also provided a significant boost to their goal difference after keeping a clean sheet for the first time this month. With three games to go of the League phase of the competition, Schlotterbeck feels they have a good chance of staying in the top eight.

"It's not easy, because I think you need 16 to 17 points," he said. "There are now three games left, two of them at home. I think if you win both at home, you're through. We have now also scored four goals. I think such a goal difference can also do good in the end. And for the first time we have now kept a clean sheet, we have already allowed a lot in the Champions League, so today is an all-round successful day."

Striker Guirassy, who scored on the stroke of half-time and again in the 54th minute, was praised by the skipper.

"We came out of half-time better, that was important. In general, we hardly allowed anything and in the second half it was really good. Serhou didn't have an easy time either. He gets the trust from us and you have to stand there as a striker," Schlotterbeck commented.

