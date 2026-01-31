Getty Images Entertainment
VIDEO: Ted Lasso Season 4 wraps filming in emotional scenes with rebooted hit Jason Sudeikis show set for summer release on Apple TV
Leslie Higgins actor confirms S4 has wrapped
Ted Lasso is on track to return to the homes of its beloved audience this summer after wrapping filming on season four of the rebooted television series.
Confirming filming had concluded, actor Jeremy Swift - who plays Leslie Higgins, AFC Richmond’s quirky director of football operations - shared a video on Instagram of the cast and crew celebrating the fruits of their labour.
Alongside the video, Swift wrote: “We just wrapped TED LASSO! We started in hot hazy sun in Kansas City (so hot my specs steamed up when I went outside) last July and ended in very wet London end of January! Was there on day one and the last day. And in between. Always a privilege to work with this cast and crew. Should pop up on screen in the summer. X.”
Ted Lasso received critical acclaim for its first three seasons
The show - which stars Jason Sudeikis in the lead role of Ted, an American football coach who leaves his homeland to take charge of fictional Premier League team AFC Richmond in England - concluded after three successful seasons in 2023.
However, such was the success of the series - which began in 2020 and saw Sudeikis win four Primetime Emmy’s and two Golden Globes for his performance as Lasso - that a highly-anticipated fourth instalment is set to arrive in just a few months’ time.
The plotline of season four sees Ted return to Richmond, where he is set to take the reins at a second-division women’s football team.
“Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” Apple TV said in a statement which confirmed Ted Lasso will return this summer.
In addition to Sudeikis, actors Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham - who play Roy Kent and Rebecca Welton respectively - will reprise their roles in the show. Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt and Swift will also return as their AFC Richmond characters.
Additionally, actors Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern will all feature in season four. Grant Feely also joins the cast as Ted Lasso's son, Henry.
- Getty Images Entertainment
Jason Sudeikis previously played down idea of a fourth season
Discussing the plot line of season four, Sudeikis told Jason and Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast back in March 2025: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”
Sudeikis had previously played down the idea of making a fourth season of Ted Lasso, saying ahead of the season three premiere in 2023: “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.”
However, with the popularity of the show very much intact, Sudeikis said later that year: “The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet - that being season three - it’s flattering.”
How can I watch Ted Lasso before season four comes out?
While the precise release date of season four is yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that it will air in summer 2026. Seasons one through to three of Ted Lasso are now available to watch live on Apple TV.
At the time of announcing season four, Matt Cherniss - head of programming for Apple TV+ - said: “Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion, and unwavering belief.
“Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”
Advertisement