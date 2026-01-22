Unai Emery left FURIOUS with Youri Tielemans and shoves Aston Villa midfielder during Europa League win over Fenerbahce

Emotions were high at the Chobani Stadium in Istanbul on Thursday as Villa clinched a victory which saw them automatically qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare.

With a minimum of seven minutes of additional time added on by the fourth official, Villa boss Emery decided to replace Tielemans with 18-year-old academy graduate George Hemmings.

However, as Tielemans jogged towards the touchline with the clock ticking down, the Belgium international soon found himself involved in a remarkable exchange with an irate Emery.

While Tielemans looked to calm the situation down by continuing to walk towards the dugout, the 28-year-old was then shoved in that direction by the former Arsenal manager.

Villa were able to hold onto a precious three points thanks to a first-half goal from Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho, but the clash between Emery and Tielemans left everyone baffled.