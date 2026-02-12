AFP
England discover Nations League group with Three Lions handed brutal draw on return to League A
England's sobering draw
England have returned to the Nations League top table, and have been drawn into a group that includes defending European champions Spain, Croatia, and Czechia. The Three Lions, of course, played Spain in that European Championships final, going down 2-1 in what proved to be Gareth Southgate's final game in charge.
Wales, who have also been promoted to League A, face a tough assignment too, as they take on Nations League holders Portugal, as well as Erling Haaland's Norway and Denmark.
Kylian Mbappe's France face a tricky assignment against both Italy and Belgium, as well as Türkiye, with the final group being rounded out by Germany, the Netherlands, Serbia, and Greece.
The League A group stage draw is as follows:
Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Türkiye
Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece
Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic
Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales
Irish chances
Northern Ireland have been drawn against Hungary, Ukraine and Georgia in League B, while the Republic of Ireland will face Israel, Austria, and Kosovo. Scotland face Switzerland, Slovenia, and North Macedonia.
The remainder of the draw is as follows:
League B
Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia
Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland
Group B3: Israel, Austria, Republic of Ireland, Kosovo
Group B4: Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Romania, Sweden
League C
Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino
Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Gibraltar/Latvia*
Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg/Malta*
League D
Group D1: Gibraltar/Latvia, Luxembourg/Malta, Andorra
Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein
*Gibraltar and Latvia, and Luxembourg and Malta, will be involved in play-offs in March to determine who will play in Leagues C and D.
Ireland's Israel objection
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have previously signed a motion to call on UEFA to ban Israel from the competition.
However, it appears they are prepared to fulfill the fixture.
A statement said: "While consultation has taken place with Uefa officials, the association does recognise that Uefa regulations outline that if an association refuses to play a match then that fixture will be forfeited and further disciplinary measures may follow - including potential disqualification from the competition."
What comes next?
The Nations League begins in September, and the fixtures will be played between then and November of 2026.
Thomas Tuchel extended his contract into 2028 on Thursday, and so will manage the Three Lions through the tournament.
He said: "I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England.
"It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup.
"It is an incredible opportunity and we are going to do our very best to make the country proud."
He will also take charge of England at Euro 2028, adding: "I have had so much support from [FA chief executive] Mark [Bullingham], all my colleagues at the FA and from fans wherever I go that I did not hesitate when asked to continue in this dream job.
"Euro 2028 will be a very special tournament and as a coach there is nothing more you want than to compete with the very best on the biggest possible stage."
