England discover Nations League group with Three Lions handed brutal draw on return to League A

England have returned to the Nations League top table, and have been drawn into a group that includes defending European champions Spain, Croatia, and Czechia. The Three Lions, of course, played Spain in that European Championships final, going down 2-1 in what proved to be Gareth Southgate's final game in charge.

Wales, who have also been promoted to League A, face a tough assignment too, as they take on Nations League holders Portugal, as well as Erling Haaland's Norway and Denmark.

Kylian Mbappe's France face a tricky assignment against both Italy and Belgium, as well as Türkiye, with the final group being rounded out by Germany, the Netherlands, Serbia, and Greece.

The League A group stage draw is as follows:

Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Türkiye

Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic

Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales