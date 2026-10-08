How to secure Tottenham Hotspur FC premium tickets: Hospitality tickets, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium information, executive box prices and more

With over 62,000 seats consistently filling up and high demand across Premier League and European matchdays, acquiring general admission tickets to Tottenham Hotspur can be a challenge.

Official Tottenham Hotspur hospitality provides guaranteed entry paired with chef-curated dining, inclusive drinks, and panoramic sightlines inside one of the world's modern venues.

At a glance: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Hospitality, Premium Tickets & VIP Packages

Premium Package Category Price Range (per person)* Location Inclusions Premium Seats / Travel Club Lounge £199 – £349 East & West Stands (Levels 2 & 3) Padded touchline seat, light pre-match hand-held food, cash bar, halftime drink, official match programme Stratus / Stadium Social Lounge £349 – £549 Level 5 (East & West Upper Tiers) Padded halfway-line seat, deconstructed bowl food or Mediterranean feast, inclusive drinks, live DJ The Residency & Grill Fine Dining £549 – £999 Level 2 East & Level 3 West 3-course fine dining, private table pre/post-match, inclusive open bar, central padded seats The Tunnel Club & H Club Premium £750 – £1,500+ West Stand (Level 1 & Level 2) Behind-the-scenes player tunnel view, Michelin-caliber dining, sommelier wine pairing, Directors' tier seating Private Loge Suites & Executive Boxes Box £1,494 – £12,000+ (per box) East & West Stands Private enclosed box or semi-private loge, personal host, multi-course bespoke dining, direct balcony seating

*Prices fluctuate depending on fixture tiering (Category A vs. Category B/C).

How to book Tottenham Hotspur premium tickets?

Hospitality & VIP Seat Unique Authorized digital hospitality partner offering direct, verified access to official Tottenham Hotspur VIP packages and premium matchday suites

Guaranteed access to official experiences, including Stratus Lounge, Stadium Social, and The Residency

VIP amenities ranging from Level 2/3 touchline padded seats and chef food hall stations to complimentary drinks packages and Spurs legend Q&As From £199 Book Packages Secondary Marketplace StubHub Secondary market options for sold-out fixtures across Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spanning Premium Seats to private suites

Transparent pricing with secondary market inventory during high-demand Premier League and European matchdays

Every order fully covered and protected by the 100% StubHub FanProtect™ Guarantee From £125 Book Tickets Official Premium Partner Ticketmaster Direct access to standard match tickets, general admission releases, and official club matchday upgrades

Integrated with Tottenham Hotspur’s digital ticketing system for instant, secure delivery to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet

Priority access for OneHotspur Members and official season ticket holder resale From £150 Book Tickets Hospitality & VIP Seat Unique Authorized digital hospitality partner offering direct, verified access to official Tottenham Hotspur VIP packages and premium matchday suites

Guaranteed access to official experiences, including Stratus Lounge, Stadium Social, and The Residency

VIP amenities ranging from Level 2/3 touchline padded seats and chef food hall stations to complimentary drinks packages and Spurs legend Q&As From £199 Book Packages Secondary Marketplace StubHub Secondary market options for sold-out fixtures across Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spanning Premium Seats to private suites

Transparent pricing with secondary market inventory during high-demand Premier League and European matchdays

Every order fully covered and protected by the 100% StubHub FanProtect™ Guarantee From £125 Book Tickets Official Premium Partner Ticketmaster Direct access to standard match tickets, general admission releases, and official club matchday upgrades

Integrated with Tottenham Hotspur’s digital ticketing system for instant, secure delivery to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet

Priority access for OneHotspur Members and official season ticket holder resale From £150 Book Tickets Hospitality & VIP Seat Unique Authorized digital hospitality partner offering direct, verified access to official Tottenham Hotspur VIP packages and premium matchday suites

Guaranteed access to official experiences, including Stratus Lounge, Stadium Social, and The Residency

VIP amenities ranging from Level 2/3 touchline padded seats and chef food hall stations to complimentary drinks packages and Spurs legend Q&As From £199 Book Packages

How much are Tottenham Hotspur FC hospitality and premium tickets?

Pricing for Tottenham Hotspur matchday hospitality varies depending on fixture tiering (Category A London derbies vs. Category B/C matches), catering style (informal street food vs. fine dining), and seat placement (upper level panoramas vs. halfway-line touchline seats):

Informal Sports Bars & Premium Seats (£199 – £349 per person): Accessible entry points across the East and West Stand premium concourses . Features padded touchline seats, relaxed food hall vouchers, halftime drinks, and access to the stadium’s microbrewery bars.

Contemporary Upper Lounges (£349 – £549 per person): High-energy settings like Stratus or Stadium Social on Level 5. Includes elevated views, multi-course bowl food or Mediterranean dining, inclusive bar packages, and post-match DJ entertainment.

Fine Dining & Chef Lounges (£549 – £999 per person): Premium culinary spaces such as The Residency East/West or Galvin at Tottenham. Offers multi-course gourmet menus, private dining tables, complimentary drinks, and midpoint padded seating.

Flagship VIP Experiences (£750 – £1,500+ per person): World-class matchday settings including The H Club and The Tunnel Club. Features glass-fronted views into the player tunnel area, fine dining, private sommelier service, and luxury seats adjacent to the Directors' Box.

Private Loge Suites & Executive Boxes (£1,494 – £12,000+ per box): Enclosed 4- to 20-guest suites and loge spaces. Includes custom multi-course dining, personal service staff, and private stadium seats right outside your suite.

What premium packages are available at Tottenham Hotspur FC?

Private Loge Suites & Executive Boxes (4–20 Guests)

Positioned along dedicated executive levels, private boxes and loge suites offer full privacy alongside direct balcony seating overlooking the pitch.

Pricing: From £1,494 per box/suite (4 to 20 guests)

What’s included: Enclosed private suite or loge dining area with pitch views, personal waiter service, bespoke chef dining or buffet spreads, private stocked bar, official programmes, and visits from club legends.

Flagship VIP Suites

Engineered for corporate entertainment, milestone occasions, or supporters seeking high-end gastronomy paired with central midfield sightlines.

Pricing: The Tunnel Club from £750 per person | The H Club from £850 per person

What’s included: Exclusive glass-walled view of the players as they walk through the tunnel before and after the match, multi-course fine dining, inclusive open bar with spirits and champagne, match gifts, and central seats behind the dugouts.

Dining & Experiential Lounges

For fans seeking high-end gastronomy and post-match entertainment:

Pricing: The Residency (£549 – £999) | Stadium Social (£399 – £599) | Galvin at Tottenham

What’s included: Three-course chef menus, private table reservations pre- and post-match, inclusive open bar packages, and Level 2/3 touchline padded seating.

Informal & High-Value Hospitality

Flexible and vibrant options designed for local supporters, families, and international travelers:

Pricing: Stratus Lounge (£349 – £549) | Premium Seats / Travel Club (£199 – £349)

What’s included:

Padded seats across the East Stand, West Stand, or Upper Tiers Access to high-end lounges starting 3 hours before kickoff and running up to 2 hours post-match Gourmet bowl food, street food vouchers, or informal grazing options Complimentary halftime beverages or inclusive bar options based on tier Official matchday souvenir programme



What to know about Tottenham Hotspur Stadium stands & views?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s four stands offer unique perspectives across the pitch:

West Stand (Level 2 & 3 Premium): Home to flagship dining suites, The H Club, and The Tunnel Club. Seats sit directly above the team dugouts and player tunnel, providing sightlines across the halfway line.

East Stand (Level 2 & 3 Premium): Houses the East Premium Concourse, Stratus Lounge, and The Residency East. Offers wide-angle sightlines directly across from the broadcast cameras.

South Stand ("The Wall"): Europe's largest single-tier stand (17,500 capacity) designed to drive stadium noise. Premium options near the corners let supporters soak up the atmosphere while enjoying lounge access.

North Stand: Features family-friendly seating and Travel Club packages with view options stretching toward the South Stand.

How to get Tottenham Hotspur Women’s (WSL) hospitality & premium tickets?

For supporters seeking the stadium hospitality experience at an accessible price point, Tottenham Hotspur Women’s Super League (WSL) fixtures hosted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium offer an option.

Hospitality upgrades for women’s fixtures feature East Stand lounge entry, buffet food stations, and padded seats starting from accessible entry rates—making them popular for families and youth groups.

Dress Code: What should I wear with Tottenham Hotspur premium tickets?

Informal Tier (Premium Seats / Travel Club / Stratus): Smart casual. Official Tottenham Hotspur shirts and team colors are permitted. Tracksuits, gym wear, away team colors, and opposition jerseys are strictly prohibited.

Formal Lounges & Boxes (The H Club / The Tunnel Club / Executive Boxes): Smart casual to formal. Smart trousers or neat denim, collared shirts or smart knitwear, and clean shoes or plain smart trainers. Football shirts are restricted in top-tier formal dining rooms.

Are there any luggage & bag restrictions with Tottenham Hotspur premium tickets?

Bag Limit: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium enforces a strict A4 size bag policy (21cm x 30cm / 8.2" x 11.7"). Personal bags are searched prior to entry.

No On-Site Storage: There are no left-luggage or bag storage facilities at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on matchdays. Large suitcases and backpacks will not be permitted past security perimeters.

Storage Solution: Store larger luggage at left-luggage facilities inside London Liverpool Street, Kings Cross, or London Victoria stations before traveling out to Tottenham.

Transport: How to get to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with premium tickets?

Hospitality suites open 3 hours before kickoff and remain open for up to 2 hours after the final whistle for weekend fixtures (1 hour for evening games).

Arriving: The primary travel routes are via London Overground to White Hart Lane station (a 5-minute walk) or Greater Anglia trains to Northumberland Park station (a 10-minute walk). Alternatively, take the Victoria Line tube to Seven Sisters station and use the direct matchday shuttle bus.

Departing: Post-match queues at White Hart Lane and Seven Sisters stations can take over 45 minutes to clear. Because hospitality passes grant lounge access after the final whistle, relax inside, enjoy post-game drinks, watch live post-match manager interviews on lounge screens, and let peak station crowds disperse before heading out.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When do I receive my electronic tickets?

Official Tottenham Hotspur hospitality e-tickets are dispatched via email directly to the lead booker roughly 3 to 5 days prior to matchday. E-tickets can be added to your smartphone digital wallet (Apple Wallet / Google Wallet) or scanned as digital barcodes at VIP entrance turnstiles.

What happens if the match date changes for television broadcast?

Premier League fixtures are frequently rescheduled for live TV coverage (shifting between Friday evening, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday slots). Hospitality tickets automatically remain valid for the rescheduled fixture date and time. Always maintain flexible travel arrangements.

Are children allowed in Tottenham Hotspur hospitality lounges?

Yes. Children are welcome across all Tottenham Hotspur hospitality lounges. Every attendee, regardless of age, must hold a valid matchday hospitality ticket, and visitors under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.