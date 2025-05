Caitlin Casey

Junior Editor

Born and raised in London, I’ve loved watching sports since I was young and as a women’s football follower since the EUROs in 2022, you might spot me in the crowds cheering for the Arsenal Women’s team. I joined GOAL in 2025 as the Junior Editor for tickets & travel, so I’m your go-to for everything from hunting down most-wanted tickets to guiding you through the best matchday experiences and transport tips.