'A big step up' - Ashley Sanchez earns recall and Jaedyn Shaw misses out as Emma Hayes makes bold choices for Spain tests - USWNT Winners and Losers

Since Emma Hayes took over as manager of the U.S. women’s national team, 60 players have earned caps and 56 have started a match.

The 2027 Women’s World Cup is less than a year away, and two games against top-ranked Spain are coming in October. But Hayes is still making room for uncapped players. There are still combinations she wants to see and club seasons that deserve recognition.

"We're not Spain, and we're not trying to be Spain," Hayes said during Tuesday’s press conference following the roster announcement. "They are an exceptional team. They're deserving world champions, and they have their own identity, their own methodology, as do we."

The 26-player roster Hayes named Tuesday included familiar faces like captain Lindsey Heaps, midfielder Rose Lavelle and outside back Emily Fox. There were also some surprises, including four uncapped players: goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz, midfielder Evelyn Shores and forwards Pietra Tordin and Trinity Byars.

All four have had standout seasons with their respective NWSL clubs, while Shores, Tordin and Byars have extensive experience in the youth national team system.

The question, though, is why now? With the World Cup getting closer, how much room is there to keep experimenting?

“You can't always park the development of the generation that will be there for tomorrow, so if I solely prioritize the World Cup, then I won't get the opportunity for players that could and will be impactful for this team in 2028 or 2031,” Hayes said.

It’s about constantly developing and constantly evolving. And when players are doing that with their club teams, Hayes notices. Ashley Sanchez’s season with the North Carolina Courage is one example.

"I didn't see that last season nor the season before. So I think it's been a big step up for her, and I think at this stage of her career, I'm sure she doesn't want to waste the opportunities that are in front of her."

After four months without a camp or a game, the USWNT now faces its biggest test yet. For players like Sanchez, October offers another chance to make their case before qualifying. For others, including Jaedyn Shaw and Ally Sentnor, being left off the roster is part of a longer-term plan. Both the selections and the omissions raise questions about how Hayes’ team is taking shape.