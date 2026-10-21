Nike are making a huge statement by tying down Bayern Munich's boot-deal rebel Michael Olise

As he forgoes millions every year in potential sponsorship income, Olise has never explained why he has decided to go against he grain. Earlier this year, a source close to Olise told L'Equipe that the idea of a boot deal simply "doesn't interest him at all", suggesting he was more than happy to have the freedom to do and wear whatever he liked.

"I think it makes him (Olise) interesting," sports marketing expert Misha Sher told The Athletic during the summer. "The fact he clearly values performance above anything else in a world where it appears that everyone has a price. I'm not sure it’s intentional from a brand perspective for him, I think that's just who he is.

"Someone who values individuality as much as he does perhaps doesn’t want to be another athlete on the roster of the big brands. We know that players at that level get paid well anyway, but to forgo a deal, or a relationship in this particular category, is highly unusual."

Tim Stedman, vice-president of strategy and athlete marketing at SportFive, added: "It is to Olise's enormous credit that he doesn't feel the need for that. It could be that he doesn't want the exposure or commercial adulation, or that he wants to remain detached, and is more of a private person who focuses on his playing career."