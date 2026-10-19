According to the report, Nike do not want to market Olise as a conventional football superstar. Instead, they plan a "creative approach" to promoting the attacker.

Nike want to showcase the contrast between Olise's almost shy manner away from the pitch (hence "Mr Nonchalant") and his dominant, ruthless playing style.

Last week, reports emerged that Olise, who currently has no personal equipment sponsor, is signing a contract with the company from Beaverton in the US state of Oregon. Neither details nor confirmation have emerged yet, but the deal is expected to earn Olise a sum in the millions.

At Nike, he will succeed his compatriot Kylian Mbappe (27, Real Madrid), who made a surprise move to Swiss shoemaker On.

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Olise had no equipment deal because he turned down every approach from the major manufacturers. He wanted the freedom to choose his own boots and often picked the Nike Hypervenom Phantom III, which has not been made since 2019.

Until now, Olise has found the pairs he later wore to score goals online and had them sent from around the world. Artists often customised their designs for him afterwards.

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Nike's planned campaign has a ready-made hook: the legendary Hypervenom range is set to return to the market in 2027, while the Phantom range will be discontinued.

Former Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland (26) of Manchester City is set to front the Hypervenom revival. Olise, Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer (24) and multiple-time world player of the year Alexia Putellas (32, London City Lionesses) will join him as star attractions.

How long has Michael Olise played for Bayern Munich?

Since his €53 million move from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024, Olise has become one of the best and most spectacular players in the game. Last summer, he also shone for the French national team at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Olise is one of the 30 candidates for the Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded in a few days at a ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London, the city of his birth.