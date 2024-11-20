This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
VfL Wolfsburg v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Women's Champions League 2024/25 Group Stage MD2Getty Images Sport
Women's Champions League
team-logo
AOK Stadion
team-logo
Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Wolfsburg Women vs Galatasaray Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Women's Champions LeagueVfL WolfsburgGalatasarayVfL Wolfsburg vs Galatasaray

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Wolfsburg Women and Galatasaray Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolfsburg Women are on a five-game winning streak in all competitions when they welcome Galatasaray Women to AOK Stadion for a Women's Champions League tie on Wednesday.

While the hosts find themselves in third place in Group A following a 5-0 win over the Turkish outfit in their own backyard, Galatasaray occupy the bottom spot in the cluster after three straight defeats in the European top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolfsburg Women vs Galatasaray Women online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomDAZN
United StatesNA
BrazilDAZN Brasil
GermanyDAZN Germany, DAZN Fast+, DAZN1 Germany, DF1
FranceDAZN France
SpainDAZN Spain
ItalyDAZN Italia

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Wolfsburg Women and Galatasaray Women will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

The game will not be telecast live in the United States (US) and will be shown on DAZN Germany, DAZN Fast+, DAZN1 Germany and DF1 in Germany.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Wolfsburg Women vs Galatasaray Women kick-off time

crest
Women's Champions League - Grp. A
AOK Stadion

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Wolfsburg Women and Galatasaray Women will be played at AOK Stadion in Wolfsburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET / 5:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Wolfsburg Women team news

The hosts' head coach Tommy Stroot will not be able to call upon the services of Caitlin Djikstra, Diana Nemeth, Camilla Kuver and Kristin Demann due to injury.

Sarai Linder, Janina Minge and Rebecka Blomqvist can expect recalls to the XI after they were named on the bench in the 3-1 domestic win over Turbine Potsdam on Sunday, while Lineth Beerensteyn should keep her place from the onset.

Galatasaray Women team news

After coming off as a substitute in the home loss against Wolfsburg, midfielder Kristina Bakarandze is likely to be handed a start here.

There could be changes at the back, as Berna Yeniceri and Jazmin Jackmon are in line to replace Jazmin Wardlow and Fatma Sare Ozturk, while Andrea Staskova is set to remain the main threat in attack.

Form

WOB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

GAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/17
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

WOB

Last match

GAL

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

5

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement