How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Pachuca FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fifteen-time European champions Real Madrid stumbled out of the blocks at the Club World Cup, settling for a frustrating 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in their opener. As they gear up for their second clash of the week, they’ll face Mexican outfit Pachuca, a side not to be taken lightly.

Xabi Alonso's managerial reign at Madrid hasn't had the dream start, with his side lacking sharpness in front of goal and looking shaky at the back. Though Ruben Neves slotted home a penalty for Al Hilal, Real also allowed over 1.09 xG from open play, a concerning stat given their defensive injury crisis. With Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, and Eduardo Camavinga all sidelined, Madrid's backline is hanging by a thread.

Pachuca may have fallen 2-1 to Salzburg in their opener, but they posed serious attacking questions throughout the game. In fact, only a stellar goalkeeping display from Salzburg's young shot-stopper Christian Zawieschitzky kept them from nicking a result. If they carry that form into this matchup, Pachuca could make life tricky for Madrid's makeshift defence.

However, while the Mexicans showed promise in attack, Salzburg’s attacking stars managed to carve them open far too easily, a sign that Madrid, even under strength, should find joy going forward.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. H Bank of America Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Pachuca will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Real Madrid team news

Pachuca team news

In a massive blow for Real Madrid, star forwardhas been ruled out after being hospitalised with stomach issues.andalso remain on the treatment table.

Former Chelsea and Newcastle winger Kenedy has returned to full fitness and started the opener, with no fresh injuries or suspensions reported in the Pachuca camp.

