How to watch today's PSG vs Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lionel Messi will once again take center stage as Inter Miami square off against his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, in a mouthwatering Club World Cup last-16 showdown on Sunday.

The Argentine icon spent two seasons in Paris between 2021 and 2023, sharing the limelight with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Despite the superstar trio lighting up Ligue 1, they couldn't deliver the elusive Champions League crown to PSG. Ironically, Luis Enrique finally guided the Parisians to European glory just weeks ago, making this Messi reunion all the more poetic.

As for the Club World Cup, Inter Miami stand tall as MLS's sole survivors from the group phase, thanks largely to Messi's brilliance in their win over FC Porto. However, their late collapse against Palmeiras, where they surrendered a 2-0 lead, proved costly. Had they held on, they might have avoided this early clash with PSG and landed a more favorable draw.

Even so, PSG haven't had it all their way. A surprise 1-0 defeat to Botafogo raised eyebrows, but a thumping 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid quickly reminded everyone of their firepower. With talents like Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on song, they remain one of the tournament’s most dangerous outfits.

The FIFA Club World Cup match between PSG and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between PSG and Inter Miami will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Glendale, United States.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Star winger Ousmane Dembele is back in training after a hamstring issue but may only make the bench. In his absence, youngster Senny Mayulu stepped up against Seattle, though Goncalo Ramos and Barcola are also pushing for spots up front alongside Doue and Kvaratskhelia.

While Kvaratskhelia has either scored or assisted half of PSG's goals at this year’s tournament, Vitinha has quietly pulled the strings behind the scenes. The Portuguese midfielder has bossed the middle of the park, completing over 100 passes in each group game.

Inter Miami CF team news

On the other side, Lionel Messi remains Miami's heartbeat. He's no stranger to tormenting his former employers either, having had a hand in seven goals across nine career outings against PSG. He'll be reunited with Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, forming a nostalgic yet potent core.

With goalkeeper Drake Callender still sidelined alongside Gonzalo Lujan and Yannick Bright, veteran Oscar Ustari will remain in goal. Meanwhile, fit-again Jordi Alba may have to settle for a place on the bench as youngster Noah Allen keeps hold of the left-back role.

